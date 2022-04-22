S.Korea's Moon urges N.Korea's Kim to commit to inter-Korea talks under new leader

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk during a luncheon, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 21, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in has asked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to stay committed to inter-Korean cooperation, saying restarting dialogue was now up to the incoming government of Yoon Suk-yeol, Moon's spokeswoman said on Friday.

Moon sent a letter to Kim, his last as president to the North Korean leader, in which he said the "era of confrontation" should be overcome with dialogue, and expressed hope for a swift restart of denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee told a briefing.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

