Slovak PM running out of options to avoid early election















Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Slovak opposition party on Tuesday backed holding an early election later this year, saying talks with caretaker Prime Minister Eduard Heger to form a new majority in parliament after the fall of his government were a waste of time.

Heger's government lost a no-confidence vote in December after its former ruling partner, the libertarian Freedom and Soliday (SaS) party, joined opposition parties to defeat the cabinet.

SaS has been important in Heger's attempt to find a new majority in the 150-seat parliament.

Opinion polls have given the opposition, including the Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico, a lead over current government parties.

Fico has spoken against weapons supplies to Ukraine, marking a potential change in the NATO country's stance on the Russian invasion of Slovakia's neighbouring.

SaS had left Heger's government in September after disputes with ruling party OLANO's leader, Igor Matovic, who has since resigned as finance minister. Matovic's exit helped win SaS's support to approve a 2023 budget at the end of December.

"We are rejecting talks for a new majority," SaS leader Richard Sulik said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We were ready to negotiate, but we still don't know who is the real leader of OLANO... A serious discussion also does not make sense as the (ruling) coalition is still not united."

"It is right to start to seriously discuss early elections."

Slovak media have reported Heger could split from OLANO. He is facing a difficult task to gain a new majority after various splits in parties in recent months.

SaS said an election may be held in September, ahead of regular polls due in February 2024.

OLANO's current coalition partner, Sme Rodina, has also called for an early election in September.

President Zuzana Caputova is among politicians backing an early election in the absence of a clear new majority and has asked lawmakers to take steps to make it possible by the end of January.

Under current rules, parliament needs a three-fifths majority, or 90 votes, to change the constitution to allow a vote to be brought forward.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka











