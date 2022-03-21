Smartphone shipments within China down 31.8% year-on-year in February, government data shows

People walk past an advertisement for Huawei's Honor smartphones at an airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Shipments of smartphones within China fell 31.8% year-on-year to 14.5 million handsets in February, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Monday.

Shipments were down from about 21.3 million handsets in February 2021 and 32.4 million in January 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions have prompted a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers have also caused sales to slow in China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.