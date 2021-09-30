Skip to main content

China

Some Evergrande bondholders not paid coupon by end of Wed deadline NY time-sources

1 minute read

Men ride bicycles past construction sites near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Some of China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) offshore bondholders have not received interest payment due by the end of Wednesday New York time, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with the company missing its second debt obligation this month.

The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond. It had missed paying $83.5 million in coupon last Thursday.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not have any immediate comment. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it plans to do regarding the coupon payment due on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Xiao Han in Beijing, and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 4:00 AM UTC

China manufacturing unexpectedly shrinks, services offer support

China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September due to wider curbs on electricity use and elevated input prices, while services returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded, offering some relief to the world's second-biggest economy.

China
China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show
China
China's Golden Week travel not expected to return to pre-COVID levels this year
China
Access to website dedicated to Tiananmen victims appears restricted in Hong Kong
China
Some users say WeChat blocks China Evergrande messaging groups