China
Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Thursday deadline U.S. time - sources
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Some of China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) offshore bondholders have not received interest payment by a Thursday deadline U.S. time, two people familiar with the matter said, as worries about the fate of the property developer mount. read more
A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest ended on Thursday without remark from Evergrande, whose mountain of debt has spooked world markets. The firm now enters a 30-day grace period and it will default if that passes without payment.
The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it plans to do regarding the coupon payment due on Thursday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.