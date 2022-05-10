1 minute read
Sri Lanka troops ordered to shoot at any persons damaging public property
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COLOMBO, May 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's armed forces were ordered on Tuesday to shoot at any persons damaging public property or threatening lives, Defence Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath said.
The island nation has been rocked by a bout of violence that has left at least eight people dead and 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis in history.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.