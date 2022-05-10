Sri Lanka troops ordered to shoot at any persons damaging public property

A man looks at a damaged bus of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters after it was set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators near the Prime Minister's official residence, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, May 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's armed forces were ordered on Tuesday to shoot at any persons damaging public property or threatening lives, Defence Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath said.

The island nation has been rocked by a bout of violence that has left at least eight people dead and 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis in history.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.