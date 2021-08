Syngenta's Shanghai IPO application has been examined and reviewed - filing

A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A planned initial public offering by Swiss agrochemicals giant Syngenta Group in China has been examined and reviewed, a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

The Chinese-owned company's application to list on Shanghai's STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan ($10 billion) had been accepted at the start of July. read more ($1 = 6.4605 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.