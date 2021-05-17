Skip to main content

ChinaTable Tennis-World champion Liu left out of China's Olympics singles roster

Reuters
2 minute read

World champion Liu Shiwen was left out of China's women's singles roster for this year's Tokyo Olympics after they announced a six-member team on Sunday.

Liu, who won the women's singles world title in 2019, will instead play in the women's doubles and mixed doubles team.

The 30-year-old, ranked seventh in the world, won a team title with China at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"There are too many unsure things and challenges and we need a squad full of experience and confidence, adding to top-class individual skills," Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, was quoted as saying in Xinhua news agency.

World number one Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha were named for women's singles and reigning Olympic champion Ma Long along with world number one Fan Zhendong were selected for men's singles.

Asian powerhouse China have won all but four of the 32 table tennis gold medals since the sport was first included at the Olympics in Seoul in 1988.

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-Aug 8.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 1:09 AM UTCInflation re-cycling: Chinese exporters pass higher costs on to customers around the world

A metal coatings plant in China's manufacturing hub has been hit by price increases of up to 30% for raw materials including steel, aluminium, thinner and paint since the Chinese New Year in February.

ChinaChina’s factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production
ChinaChina bars foreign curricula, ownership in some private schools
ChinaGlobal stocks press pause, gold hits 3-mth high on inflation concerns
ChinaNext Digital shares halted, jailed owner Lai pleads guilty to illegal HK assembly