Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese drills around island meant to destroy regional stability

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese live-fire drills around the democratic island this week demonstrated Beijing's intention to destroy regional peace and stability.

Taiwan has enhanced alertness levels and will react timely and appropriately to the drills, a defence ministry spokesman told reporters via a voice message.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue

