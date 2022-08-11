Taiwan president: China military threat has not decreased

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a meeting with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 8, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that at present the Chinese military threat has not decreased and while Taiwan will not escalate conflicts or provoke disputes, it will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

