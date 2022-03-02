Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force, at the defence ministry in Taipei, Taiwan December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

TAIPEI, March 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month's salary to help with humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.