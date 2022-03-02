1 minute read
Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts
TAIPEI, March 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month's salary to help with humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.
Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.