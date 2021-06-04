Taiwan president says people will never forget Tiananmen crackdown

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday the island's people will never forget China's crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square 32 years ago.

"I believe for all Taiwanese who are proud of their freedom and democracy, they will never forget about this day and will firmly stick with their faith, unshaken by challenges," she said in a statement on her Facebook page.

