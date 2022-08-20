1 minute read
Taiwan says China continuing military activities nearby
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.
It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Clarke
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.