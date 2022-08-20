Taiwan says China continuing military activities nearby

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

