Taiwan's ruling party slams Chinese military drills

A man stands in front of a screen showing a CCTV news broadcast, featuring a map of locations around Taiwan where Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills, at a shopping center in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's ruling party said on Thursday that Chinese military drills have triggered regional tensions and are illegitimate.

China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is irresponsible unilateral behaviour, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said.

China announced targeted military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan lasting several days following the arrival of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Tuesday.

