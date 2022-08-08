Taiwan's Tsai 'deeply touched' by St Vincent PM's visit amid China tension

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves review the honour guard during a welcome ceremony outside the presidential palace in Taipei, Taiwan August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonslaves in Taipei on Monday that she was "deeply touched" by him saying Chinese military drills would not stop him visiting friends.

The prime minister of the Caribbean country - one of around a dozen nations to have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan - said he was in Taipei to express solidarity, strengthen bilateral relations and pursue peace, security and prosperity for all.

China has conducted large-scale military drills in the waters surrounding Taiwan in recent days in response to a visit to the self-governing island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province.

