Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech after visiting the Navy's 131st Fleet in Keelung, Taiwan, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former senior U.S. officials on Thursday the Chinese military's activities have threatened regional peace and stability.

Tsai also told the delegation that Taiwan looks forward to resuming trade talks with the United States as soon as possible.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.