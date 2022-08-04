Taiwan's Tsai thanks G7 for supporting regional peace and stability

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (not pictured) at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for supporting regional peace and stability after the group called on China to resolve tensions in the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

Tsai, in a Twitter post, also wrote: "Taiwan is committed to defending the status quo & our hard-earned democracy.

"We'll work with like-minded partners to maintain a free & open Indo-Pacific."

The G7 comments came after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.