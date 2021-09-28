Tech slide, China woes weigh on European stocks

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday, as a surge in government bond yields pressured high-growth technology shares, with fresh signs of a slowdown in China's economy weighing on investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.4%, falling for a third session as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields signalled that investors were bracing for higher cash rates and the risk of persistent inflation.

Data showed profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for a sixth month in August, with an unfolding power crisis a growing threat to output and bottom-lines. read more

However, a rally in Brent crude futures above $80 per barrel continued to support energy stocks, with the oil & gas index (.SXEP) rising 1.1% to fresh highs since February 2020.

Banks (.SX7P) were supported by rising rates, but technology stocks (.SX8P) fell the most, down almost 2% after their Wall Street peers tumbled overnight.

Swiss computer peripherals maker Logitech (LOGN.S) dropped 6.3% as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight".

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI.AS) fell 2.7% despite raising its third-quarter order intake guidance. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

