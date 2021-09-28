Skip to main content

China

Tech slide, China woes weigh on European stocks

1 minute read

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday, as a surge in government bond yields pressured high-growth technology shares, with fresh signs of a slowdown in China's economy weighing on investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.4%, falling for a third session as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields signalled that investors were bracing for higher cash rates and the risk of persistent inflation.

Data showed profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for a sixth month in August, with an unfolding power crisis a growing threat to output and bottom-lines. read more

However, a rally in Brent crude futures above $80 per barrel continued to support energy stocks, with the oil & gas index (.SXEP) rising 1.1% to fresh highs since February 2020.

Banks (.SX7P) were supported by rising rates, but technology stocks (.SX8P) fell the most, down almost 2% after their Wall Street peers tumbled overnight.

Swiss computer peripherals maker Logitech (LOGN.S) dropped 6.3% as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight".

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI.AS) fell 2.7% despite raising its third-quarter order intake guidance. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:37 AM UTC

Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch

Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures", it said in a note on Tuesday.

China
White House rebuts idea that Huawei's Meng was freed in prisoner swap
China
PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters
China
U.S. citizens blocked from leaving China return home after three years
China
Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator