Thailand to face Indonesia in Suzuki Cup final

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Five-times champions Thailand will take on Indonesia in the Suzuki Cup final next week after Mano Polking's side drew 0-0 with Southeast Asian title holders Vietnam on Sunday to advance with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

The Thais had claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg courtesy of two goals from Chanathip Songkrasin and Park Hang-seo's side were unable to overturn the deficit at the Singapore National Stadium.

Ho Tan Tai went closest to pulling one back for the Vietnamese three minutes before the interval when he headed Nguyen Quang Hai's inswinging corner narrowly wide.

Thailand will be appearing in the final for the ninth time, facing an Indonesia side looking to claim the country's first title since the competition was created in 1996.

Shin Tae-yong's side reached the final after seeing off Singapore in a drama-filled second leg of their semi-final on Saturday, advancing 5-3 on aggregate following a 4-2 victory in extra-time in the second leg.

Indonesia have played in five finals and the clash with Thailand is a rematch of the 2016 decider, which the Thais won 3-2 on aggregate.

The first leg will be played on Dec. 29 and the second leg three days later.

The competition is being played in a biosecure bubble in Singapore to reduce travel as a result of restrictions around the region due to COVID-19.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong

