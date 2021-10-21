Skip to main content

China

Three killed in gas explosion at Chinese BBQ restaurant

1 minute read

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and more than 30 injured when gas exploded at a BBQ restaurant in China on Thursday, state media and district officials said.

The explosion in northeastern Shenyang city shattered windows of nearby buildings and halted traffic, the reports said.

Nothing was left of the restaurant except exposed structural beams, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Reuters Graphics
Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · October 20, 2021 · 11:54 PM UTC

Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020.

China
U.S. China ambassador nominee Burns takes tough line on dealings with Beijing
China
Biden concerned over Chinese hypersonic missiles
China
U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further
China
Analysis: China's silence on yuan's swift gains keeps markets buzzing