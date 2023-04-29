Tickets to popular China tourism sites sold out as Labour Day holiday begins















BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - Passenger travel on the first day of China's five-day Labour Day holiday surged 151.8% from the same day last year, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

The number of air, road, waterway and railway trips rose to 56.99 million on the first day of the holiday that runs through Wednesday, CCTV said.

Tickets to some popular tourism sites in China had almost sold out during the holiday. Tickets for Beijing's Badaling Great Wall sold out for May 1 and 2.

Tickets for Shanghai Disney had sold out through Tuesday and tickets for Beijing's Universal Park sold out through Monday, China's national radio reported on Saturday.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard











