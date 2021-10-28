Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met North Korea's ambassador to China on Thursday and expressed Beijing's willingness to maintain high-level interactions and strengthen strategic coordination, China's foreign ministry said.

Both sides exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of common concern, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details.

China is neighbouring North Korea's sole major ally, and has played a leading role in efforts to press the isolated country to dismantle its nuclear programme.

North Korea has persisted with military development, including a recent missile test, despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean

