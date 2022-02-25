UK tells China it must stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss told her Chinese counterpart she expected Beijing to stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty, Truss said in a statement issued on Friday.
"I spoke to (Chinese) FM (Foreign Minister) Wang Yi about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and made clear that Russia's actions are a flagrant breach of the UN Charter," Truss said in a statement following the call.
"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council we expect China to stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
