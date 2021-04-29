Skip to main content

ChinaUK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

Reuters
2 minute read

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade body's new head in Geneva.

The meeting will be her first face-to-face encounter with recently-elected WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has committed to reform the organisation.

As Truss looks to remodel post-Brexit Britain as a guardian of free trade and the rules-based international system, she has repeatedly called for a tightening of WTO rules and stricter enforcement.

Truss has been an outspoken critic of Chinese trade practices, previously citing unfair industrial subsidies and intellectual property theft, and warning that without action the West may lose its place in the global order. read more

"The WTO needs to modernise and tackle big global issues like climate change and technological advancement," a trade department spokeswoman said ahead of Friday's meeting.

"We need a new set of digital trade rules for the 21st century, and more needs to be done to tackle pernicious practices like industrial subsidies so trade is fair as well as free."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · April 29, 2021 · 9:13 PM UTCVaccinating more than anywhere else, China still needs to speed up

China became the country to have administered COVID-19 vaccinations to more people than any other this week, but health authorities will need to accelerate the rollout to meet a target to inoculate 40% of its population by the end of June.

ChinaMany key China issues still ‘under review’ at Biden’s first 100 days
ChinaEXCLUSIVE Huawei deepens dive into EVs, seeks control of small automaker- sources
ChinaUK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade body's new head in Geneva.

ChinaEXCLUSIVE China readies Tencent penalty in antitrust crackdown- sources