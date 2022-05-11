UN post on WHO chief's China COVID comments removed from Weibo

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - A United Nations Weibo post on the World Health Organization chief's comments that China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable was removed from the Chinese social media platform on Wednesday morning shortly after being posted.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had made the remarks at a Tuesday media briefing. The United Nations and Weibo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christopher Cushing

