UN rights chief hopes to publish Xinjiang report before mandate ends
GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that she is still aiming to release a long-anticipated report on Xinjiang, China before the end of her four-year term on Aug. 31.
"We are trying very hard to do what I promised," Michelle Bachelet said at a press briefing in Geneva in response to a question about the timing of the report.
Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray
