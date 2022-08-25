UN rights chief hopes to publish Xinjiang report before mandate ends

Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet speaks from her office at the Palais Wilson on her first day as new United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, September 3, 2018. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that she is still aiming to release a long-anticipated report on Xinjiang, China before the end of her four-year term on Aug. 31.

"We are trying very hard to do what I promised," Michelle Bachelet said at a press briefing in Geneva in response to a question about the timing of the report.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray

