UN rights chief says she urged China to review counter-terrorism policies

Chinese President Xi Jinping and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet are seen on a giant screen broadcasting news footage of their virtual meeting at a shopping complex in Beijing, China May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Saturday that she had urged the Chinese government to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure that they comply with international human rights standards.

However, Bachelet also reiterated that her six-day trip to China, which ends on Saturday and included a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into the country's human rights policies.

