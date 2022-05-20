1 minute read
UN rights chief to visit China May 23-28
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit China from May 23 to 28, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Bachelet will be the first U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit the country since Louise Arbour in 2005.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.