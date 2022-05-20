UN rights chief to visit China May 23-28

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the special session of the UN Human Rights Council, on the situation in Ukraine at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit China from May 23 to 28, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Bachelet will be the first U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit the country since Louise Arbour in 2005.

