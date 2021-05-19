ChinaUniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern
Fast Retailing Co Ltd's (9983.T) Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour.
A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.
Representatives of Fast Retailing did not immediately respond to request for comment.
