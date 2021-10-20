Skip to main content

China

Universal Electronics <UEIC.O> ended relationship with agency linked to Uyghur workers

A general view shows a manufacturing plant of Universal Electronics Inc in Qinzhou, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC.O) said on Wednesday it had ended its relationship with a staffing agency that hired Uyghur workers who were transported from China's Xinjiang province to a plant in southern China.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Universal struck a deal with authorities in Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the city of Qinzhou. Three U.S. senators said on Wednesday they had sent a letter to the company asking about the matter.

"UEI made the decision last week to end its relationship with the staffing agency that hired these workers based on feedback on how to best secure its supply chain and in light of ongoing regulatory and legislative changes globally," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Richard Chang

