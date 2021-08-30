Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20 - state tv

1 minute read
1/2

A man rides a bike of a bike-sharing service near a giant sign Universal Beijing Resort, ahead of its opening, in Beijing, China August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Universal Studios' Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park.

The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort - the world's fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park - in 2014, saying at the time it would cost $3.3 billion.

Its opening date has been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

In addition to rides, shows and attractions, hotels, and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, it will include experiences designed to reflect China's cultural heritage, Universal said on its website.

Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment is owned by five Beijing state-owned companies, including Beijing Tourism Group, one of the country's biggest tourism firms, according to the park's website.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 7:57 AM UTC

China Huarong in talks with investors after $16 bln loss

Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management (2799.HK) sought on Monday to turn the page on a deep annual loss, as its chairman said it was in talks with potential new strategic investors alongside a CITIC-led consortium.

China
China's Sinopec posts $6 bln H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand
China
China August factory activity seen growing at slightly slower pace - Reuters poll
China
China Evergrande says it will not hold news briefing after H1 earnings
China
China reports 23 COVID-19 cases for Aug 29, none local