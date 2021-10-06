Skip to main content

U.S.' Blinken urges China to act responsibly in Evergrande crisis - Bloomberg News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives opening remarks as he meets with local labor leaders at the IBEW Local #5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 30, 2021, Rebecca Droke/Pool via REUTERS

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act "responsibly" when it comes to addressing the potential impacts of China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) financial crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

"China has to make sovereign economic decisions for itself, but we also know that what China does economically is going to have profound ramifications, profound effects, on literally the entire world because all of our economies are so intertwined," Blinken said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"So certainly when it comes to something that could have a major impact on the Chinese economy we look to China to act responsibly and to deal effectively with any challenges," the report quoted Blinken as saying.

