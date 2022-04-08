U.S. closely monitoring COVID lockdown in Shanghai, White House says

Medical workers in protective suits stand next to a line of residents waiting to take nucleic acid test at a locked down residential area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China April 7, 2022. REUTERS/David Stanway

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is closely monitoring a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai that could cause delays to air cargo, White house press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new COVID-19 cases and a third consecutive day of COVID testing as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing and other Chinese cities tightened curbs - even in places with no recent infections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.