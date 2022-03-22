U.S. has not seen China providing military equipment to Russia -White House

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the media about the war in Ukraine and other topics at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence of China providing military equipment to Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has warned China that providing Russia with assistance would draw a reaction from the U.s.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese

