Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

U.S. has not seen China providing military equipment to Russia -White House

1 minute read

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the media about the war in Ukraine and other topics at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence of China providing military equipment to Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has warned China that providing Russia with assistance would draw a reaction from the U.s.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters