ChinaU.S.-Japan statement refers to "peace and stability in Taiwan Strait" - Jiji

A joint statement after a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday referred to the "importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", Jiji news agency reported.

It would be the first such reference to Taiwan in a joint statement by leaders of the two countries since 1969, although it echoed comments in a statement by their defense and foreign ministers last month.

Beijing has been putting increased military pressure on the Chinese-claimed, self-ruled island.

