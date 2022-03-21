U.S. names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash probe

People sit in an area where relatives of the passengers of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, which crashed in Wuzhou flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, wait for news, at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday it had appointed a senior air safety investigator as a U.S. accredited representative to the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800 near Wuzhou, China.

Representatives from Boeing (BA.N), General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration will serve as technical advisors, the NTSB added.

Under an international agreement, the United States can serve as a representative to the crash probe since the plane was manufactured in the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

