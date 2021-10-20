Skip to main content

China

U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang 'genocide' must stop

1 minute read

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China's "genocide in Xinjiang," abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop.

Human rights advocates have termed China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region "genocide," a characterization that China rejects.

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Burns, 65, a career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, also said Washington is correct in adhering to its "one China" policy on Taiwan, but also right to oppose actions from Beijing that undermine the status quo and that the United States has "enormous latitude" to deepen security assistance.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 8:54 AM UTC

China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19

China's new home prices stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, as the chill in the property market intensified amid tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative investment.

China
Olympics-Beijing lights flame, to be first city to host summer, winter games
China
China updates official news sources list to tighten information oversight
China
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections
China
Europe should avoid inflation spiral as energy price surges fade - IMF Europe chief