U.S. NTSB will support Chinese probe into Boeing 737-800 crash

The logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will support a Chinese probe into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing (BA.N) 737-800 jet, a spokesman for the NTSB said on Tuesday.

"The NTSB is in contact with the CAAC investigator-in-charge and we will support their investigation with our technical advisors from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and CFM in all ways necessary," the NTSB said. The CAAC is the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.