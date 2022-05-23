U.S. policy has not changed on Taiwan, U.S. defense secretary says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the Defense Department budget request, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday he believed that President Joe Biden had not announced a change to America's policy on military assistance to Taiwan.

"I think the President was clear on the fact that the policy has not changed," Austin told a news conference.

Asked earlier on Monday if the United States would get involved militarily if Taiwan if it were attacked, Biden responded yes, and said that was the commitment that the United States made. read more

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Rami Ayyub

