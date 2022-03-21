U.S. to restrict visas of Chinese officials -Blinken

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after viewing the "Burma's Path To Genocide" exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

LOS ANGELES, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for their involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.