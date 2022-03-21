1 minute read
U.S. to restrict visas of Chinese officials -Blinken
LOS ANGELES, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for their involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb; editing by Grant McCool
