U.S. says it is concerned by 'erosion of human rights' in Hong Kong

Police stop and search supporters of Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under a new national security law, during court hearing outside the High Court, in Hong Kong, China. July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. said it remained seriously concerned by what it called "the continued erosion of human rights" in Hong Kong and urged authorities to release those who were "unjustly detained".

"We note in particular the increase in politically-motivated prosecutions, including through the National Security Law, targeting Hong Kong’s teachers, labor unions, lawyers, journalists, health care workers, student unions, and individual citizens", the U.S. State Department said.

Seven Hong Kong democracy campaigners, including former lawmakers, were sentenced on Saturday to up to 12 months in jail for their role in a protest last year against a national security law imposed by China. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

