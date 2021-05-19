The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it "will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate" violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council resolution.

"We've been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate," a spokesperson for the mission said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.