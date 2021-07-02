U.S. Treasury sanctions 22 individuals linked to Myanmar military

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on 22 people linked to Myanmar's military regime and warned of further "increasing costs" over what it called "the military's suppression of democracy and campaign of brutal violence against" its people.

The move comes as the U.S. Commerce Department separately on Friday blacklisted four companies for what it said was their support of Myanmar's military. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.