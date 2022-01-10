U.S. undeterred by China sanctions on religious freedom officials -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's sanctions against four members of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom are another affront against universal rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We remain undeterred by these actions" and stand in solidarity with commission members and staff, Blinken said in a statement.

