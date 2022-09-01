U.S. welcomes UN report saying China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Chinese national flag flies over a mosque in the old city in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 4, 2021. Picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday welcomed a report by the United Nations that said China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"This report deepens and reaffirms our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that PRC government authorities are perpetrating against Uyghurs," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

China has vigorously denied any abuses in Xinjiang.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

