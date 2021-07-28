U.S.'s Blinken meets Dalai Lama's representative in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in the Indian capital on Wednesday, a state department spokesperson said.

"Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to meet briefly this morning in New Delhi with a representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama," the official said, identifying the representative as Ngodup Dongchung.

Reporting by Simon Lewis in New Delhi; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

