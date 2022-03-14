Skip to main content
U.S.'s Sullivan, China's Yang meet in Rome, Chinese state media says

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It gave no other details, including whether the meeting had concluded.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

