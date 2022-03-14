1 minute read
U.S.'s Sullivan, China's Yang meet in Rome, Chinese state media says
BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
It gave no other details, including whether the meeting had concluded.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom
