China

Wall Street investment banks cut China forecasts

A man checks his phone while walking in Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai, China July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday after the country reported lower than expected import and export numbers and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus would crimp economic activity.

JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the third quarter to 2.0% from 4.3% and trimmed its full-year forecast to 8.9% from 9.1%.

Morgan Stanley lowered its quarterly growth forecast to 1.6% from while Goldman cut its estimate to 2.3% from 5.8% and to 8.3% versus 8.6% for the full year.

Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by David Goodman

