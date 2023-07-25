Factbox: What are global companies saying about China's economy?

A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing
A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - Major global firms ranging from banks to chipmakers are taking a largely cautious stance on their China business amid a frail recovery at the world's second-largest economy from a pandemic slowdown.

Following are comments from firms on their China business during the latest reporting season:

Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next