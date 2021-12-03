White house say not lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks about the Biden administration's plan to fight COVID-19 this winter during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration says it is not lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider a bill as soon as next week that would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, the bill's sponsor, congressman Jim McGovern, told reporters on Thursday.

